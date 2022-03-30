Long hair, don't care! Shah Rukh Khan's latest pics with fans reveal his Pathaan look

New Delhi: The fans know that king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his comeback film 'Pathaan'. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero which was released in 2018 co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

SRK is shooting in Spain with leading lady Deepika Padukone and their on-set pictures surfaced on the internet a few days back. Needless to say, his 8-pack abs at 50 something sent fans into a tizzy. Now his latest set of photos donning long hair and posing with fans for selfies has hit social media again. Take a look here:

SRK and Deepika shot for a grand song sequence in Mallorca, a Balearic Island of Spain and later move to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they were reportedly scheduled to wrap up the schedule of Pathaan by March 27.

Yash Raj Films bankrolled Pathaan is directed by War fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Besides Shah Rukh and Deepika, the film stars John Abraham in the lead role. The makers released a teaser announcing the film and lead star cast.