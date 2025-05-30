'Lord Rama or Lord Krishna?' Mirai Teaser Final Frame Sparks Fan Frenzy Online

New Delhi: The teaser of the highly anticipated superhero film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Tanja Keller, has officially hit the big screens, sending fans into a frenzy across social media. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai is set for a grand release on 5th September 2025.

Described as a fusion of Indian Itihaasa and modern action adventure, the film introduces a bold cinematic universe where mythology meets superhero spectacle. At its core is Teja Sajja as a Super Yodha—entrusted with guarding nine sacred scriptures that determine the fate of humanity. Manchu Manoj stars as the dark and powerful antagonist, the Black Sword, adding intense gravitas to the narrative.

The teaser, loaded with breathtaking visuals and an epic background score by GowraHari, has drawn widespread praise. Social media erupted with fan reactions, with one user calling it “outstanding” and another hailing it as “epic” with “goosebump-worthy BGM.”

Just watched the #MiraiTeaser ahead of its release yesterday, looks EPIC!



Fresh concept, stunning visuals, and a goosebump-worthy BGM. #TejaSajja as the underdog again… rooting for this one

One netizen wrote "#MIRAI visuals are outstanding, Quality & content is so promising from @peoplemediafcy Blockbuster written ahead @Karthik_gatta, excellent score according to genre by hari anna @GowrahariK Seated for Mirai FDFS 05.09.2025"

Even, actor Rana Daggubati prasied the teaser writing, "Just watched a trailer cut of #MIRAI with @tejasajja123 and @HeroManoj1 its the coolest trailer I’ve seen in a while most impressive #Kartik rock on my man!! Can’t wait to watch the film!! @tejasajja123, @Karthik_gatta, @peoplemediafcy"

However, what truly ignited fan speculation was the teaser’s final shot—an enigmatic figure walking through a horde of monkeys. This frame has sparked intense debate online, with fans questioning whether the figure represents Lord Rama or Lord Krishna, adding a divine layer of mystery to the film’s mythic narrative.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and Shriya Saran, Mirai is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious superhero films. With its high production values, VFX-driven spectacle, and mythological undercurrents, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience this September.