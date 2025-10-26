‘Lost My Father': Satish Shah’s Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Co-Actor Rajesh Kumar Pens Emotional Tribute

Mumbai: Actor Rajesh Kumar, who shared the screen with Satish Shah in the iconic sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', described the actor as a "father figure" in his life while paying tribute to the artist following his demise on Saturday.



According to the medical certification of cause of death, Satish Shah passed away due to Septic Shock at the age of 74 today.



Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Rajesh mourned the loss of the actor, calling it a "big loss" to the entertainment industry of India.



The 'Saiyaara' actor paid tribute to Satish Shah by describing him as the "father figure" of his life and an unforgettable member of the Sarabhai family.



He wrote, "This is the worst hour for me. I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more. All I can say is that it feels I have lost my father."

Rajesh Kumar expressed his grief at the unfortunate passing of Satish Shah. He described Shah as a man full of life and humour who made a significant mark as an actor.



"A man full of life and humour. Challenging everything. Made his name left his mark as an actor. This is a big, big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai's family). Let's pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers," added Rajesh Kumar.



While fondly adressing the actor as "Kaka", Rajesh Kumar wrote, "RIP Kaka."

Following the news of the actor's demise, Bollywood director Karan Johar extended his condolences for Satish Shah on his Instagram handle.

He wrote "Om Shanti (1951-2025)" accompanied by the folding hands emoji.



The comedy legend Johny Lever paid tribute to Satish Shah by recalling the actor's memorable contributions to the television and film industry.



While sharing a throwback photo with the actor on his Instagram handle, actor Johny Lever wrote, "Feeling extremely sad to share that we've lost a great artist & my dearest friend of over 40 years. It's hard to believe. I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten."

With a career of over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in both films and television.



The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Shaadi No. 1'.



Despite his memorable roles on the big screen, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic roles of his career in Indian TV history.



The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of Bollywood icon Satish Shah. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.