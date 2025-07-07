Louis Vuitton’s ‘Auto Rickshaw Bag’ Priced At Rs 35 Lakh While Real Working Auto Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Internet Explodes

New Delhi: After Italian luxury couture label Prada featured Indian Kolhapuri Chappals in its Men's 2026 Spring/Summer show in Milan, it's now time for Louis Vuitton’s (LV) ‘Auto Rickshaw Bag’. Yes, that;s right. LV in its Men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection featured one-of-its-kind handbag shaped like an autorickshaw.

LV's Auto Rickshaw Bag - Reaction, Memes

The photos of the handbag were shared on Instagram by the popular anonymous fashion creator Diet Paratha, who captioned it: "Did this bag just colonise me? Jokingggggg… NRI’s bout to go crazy for this one tho. Really wish they put this one on the runway last night. This was on display on a top of a shelf at the re-see this morning. @louisvuitton SS26"

Netizens React to LV's 'Auto Rickshaw Bag'

Many reacted to the post and had some crazy comments flooding the timeline: One person wrote: I swear if I see a south Delhi aunty stepping out of her Audi carrying this I will become violent. Another one said: why is west is suddenly obsessed with asia yesterday I saw prada showing kolhapuri chappal now LV autoriksha bag.

One person wrote: My real question is, is an auto more expensive than this bag? One more user said: guys, I think the price of the real rickshaw and the LV ‘s rickshaw bag ,,,,almost the same

Helmed by Pharrell Williams, the quirky bag grabbed attention for its hand bag design. LV's Auto Rickshaw Bag is priced at Rs 35 lakh while the real working auto costs over Rs 2.5 lakh approximately, leaving netizens baffled thinking about the price difference.

Earlier, LV's iconic collection featured bags shaped like aeroplanes, dolphins, and even lobsters.