JANHVI KAPOOR

Love In London? Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Spark Romance Buzz Again In New Video – WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's video from the Homebound actor's London getway has gone viral. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's cute moment from London gateway goes viral.
  • Janhvi Kapoor shares her London photo dump.
  • Khushi Kapoor also joins the rumoured couple in London.
Love In London? Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Spark Romance Buzz Again In New Video – WATCH (Image: @janhvikapoor/ Instagram)

New Delhi: After making a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Janhvi Kapoor is once again making headlines as a video from her London vacation goes viral. The rumoured couple, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, have taken over the internet with their adorable moment.

In the viral video, the Homebound actor is seen stealing a bite from Shikhar Pahariya's plate, What truly caught fans' attention was Shikhar's expression - a universal look we all give when someone dares to touch our food! Later, in a heart-melting moment, Janhvi's cheeky smile steals hearts.

Watch The Viral Video: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi (@janhvixkhushi)

Soon after the duo's video went viral, Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram to share a glimpse into her London getaway. She posted a series of photos and clips, offering fans a peek into her travel diaries. Serving casual-chic vibes, Janhvi sported a black tank top paired with green cargo trousers, posing against the backdrop of a scenic London bridge.

She also shared sweet sister moments with Khushi Kapoor  from a lakeside picnic to horse riding adventures. But what truly grabbed fans' attention was the final slide featuring the rumoured couple, sparking even more buzz online. She simply captioned the post as 'Reset'. 

Take A Look At Janhvi Kapoor's London Photo Dump: 

For the unverse, Shikhar is the grandson of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, and his mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actress. His brother, Veer Pahariya, recently made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force. 

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Param Sundari, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Peddi. 

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have never officially confirmed their relationship.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

