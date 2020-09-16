Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's adorable poolside pic is goals!

New Delhi: Star couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are making memories together at an undisclosed holiday destination. Their respective Instagram accounts are filled with some lovey-dovey posts for each other and all we can say is they are goals x infinity!

Today, Pulkit lit up Instagram by sharing an adorable poolside picture with Kriti. In the photo, the couple can be seen smiling ear-to-ear. Kriti exudes oomph in a red swimsuit while Pulkit sports a casual look.

"Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani...," Pulkit captioned his post, adding a blue heart emoticon. He borrowed a few lines from a song from the 2014 film 'Yaariyan' for the caption.

Check out the post here:

Such a lovely photo. Isn't it?

Now, scroll through some of their more vacation pictures:

Kriti and Pulki often express their love for each other on Instagram. They made their relationship official months ago.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were last seen together in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti'. 'Veerey Ki Wedding' is another film in which they have shared screen space. Kriti's next projects are - a Tamil film titled 'Vaan' and Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish', which also stars Pulkit. He has 'Haathi Mere Saathi' too in the pipeline.