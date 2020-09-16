हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kriti Kharbanda

Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's adorable poolside pic is goals!

Pulkit Samrat has lit up Instagram by sharing a lovely picture with Kriti Kharbanda.

Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat&#039;s adorable poolside pic is goals!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@pulkitsamrat

New Delhi: Star couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are making memories together at an undisclosed holiday destination. Their respective Instagram accounts are filled with some lovey-dovey posts for each other and all we can say is they are goals x infinity! 

Today, Pulkit lit up Instagram by sharing an adorable poolside picture with Kriti. In the photo, the couple can be seen smiling ear-to-ear. Kriti exudes oomph in a red swimsuit while Pulkit sports a casual look. 

"Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani...," Pulkit captioned his post, adding a blue heart emoticon. He borrowed a few lines from a song from the 2014 film 'Yaariyan' for the caption.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani...  @kriti.kharbanda

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

Such a lovely photo. Isn't it?

Now, scroll through some of their more vacation pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Camping is fun when the company is  . @kriti.kharbanda 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Long drives are  . @kriti.kharbanda @drogohusky

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My kinda #mondayblues  @pulkitsamrat 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#nofilter #justhappy 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

Kriti and Pulki often express their love for each other on Instagram. They made their relationship official months ago.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were last seen together in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti'. 'Veerey Ki Wedding' is another film in which they have shared screen space. Kriti's next projects are - a Tamil film titled 'Vaan' and Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish', which also stars Pulkit. He has 'Haathi Mere Saathi' too in the pipeline. 

Kriti KharbandaPulkit SamratKriti Kharbanda and Pulkit SamratKriti Kharbanda Pulkit Samrat pics
