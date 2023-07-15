Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Fly Out For A Romantic Vacay Ahead Of Actress' Birthday - Watch

New Delhi: Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning.

Interestingly, they flew out of Mumbai ahead of Katrina's 40th birthday on Sunday. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Katrina and Vicky can be seen making their way toward the entrance of the airport. The couple also posed for shutterbugs.

Katrina looked stunning in a floral full-sleeve top that she paired with flared blue denims and white shoes. On the other hand, Vicky opted for a white T-shirt that he paired with a black jacket and trousers. The two were twinning in black shades.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.