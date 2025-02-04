Loveyapa: Junaid Khan Is A Bad Dancer; Farah Khan Asked Him To Sit & Watch Khushi Kapoor

Mumbai: Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Loveyapa, but it seems dancing is not his strongest skill! In a recent conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Junaid hilariously revealed how Farah Khan completely cut his dance sequence in the film.

During rehearsals, Farah’s assistants taught Junaid the dance steps, but when she finally saw him perform, she decided to remove his part. Recalling the incident, Junaid said, “Farah ma’am saw me dance and said, ‘Tujhse nahi hoga, tu chalke aa. Khushi se dance hoga, tu baithke dekh isko’ (You can’t dance, just walk. Khushi will dance, you just sit and watch her).”

Junaid admitted that he loves dancing but isn’t good at it. For his debut film Maharaj, he had to perform Garba, which required 10 weeks of training, practicing for four hours daily.

“I rehearsed so much, and if you look at me in the film, I’m so thin. It’s all Vaibhavi ma’am’s (choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant) magic,” he added.

However, despite all the hard work, the film’s editor decided to cut his performance and only kept wide-angle shots. “Shweta ma’am cut everything in that song. I was looking so good in it, but she didn’t keep a single mid-shot of mine. She only kept wide and close shots,” Junaid joked.



Junaid’s film Loveyapa is hitting screens this Friday, and he already has another film lined up with South star Sai Pallavi.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor, who stars opposite Junaid in Loveyapa, has bagged another big project. She will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, in Naadaniyaan, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. This film will mark Ibrahim’s debut as a lead actor.

While Junaid might not be Bollywood’s next great dancer, he is definitely making waves with his acting debut!