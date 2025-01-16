Loveyapa: Khushi Kapoor & Farah Khan Groove On The Title Song; Boney Kapoor Steals The Limelight With His Cameo

Mumbai: Khushi Kapoor is proving to be her father Boney Kapoor’s favourite once again, and the latest video from her upcoming film Loveyapa is proof. Khushi, who stars alongside Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in this Gen Z love story, was seen recreating the film’s title track with Bollywood’s iconic choreographer, Farah Khan. However, it was Boney Kapoor’s unexpected cameo in the video that stole the show, leaving fans gushing over the doting father.

In the clip, Khushi and Farah share infectious laughter as Boney Kapoor makes a dramatic entrance, promoting his daughter’s film with endearing enthusiasm. The video has not only showcased Khushi’s vibrant chemistry with Junaid but also highlighted the strong bond she shares with her father.



Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi’s elder sister, has often revealed in interviews that Khushi is their father’s most pampered child. Boney’s cameo in the title track further cements that claim, as he continues to show unwavering support for his youngest daughter’s career. Fans couldn’t help but admire Boney’s affectionate gesture, calling him the ultimate “proud dad.”

The trailer of Loveyapa has garnered significant praise, with fans applauding the refreshing on-screen pairing of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The film’s modern take on love and relatable Gen Z themes have struck a chord with the audience, building anticipation for its release.

Khushi Kapoor is all set to prove her versatility in her second film, while Junaid Khan makes an impressive debut with this contemporary romance. With Farah Khan’s signature choreography adding sparkle to the music, Loveyapa promises to be a fun and vibrant entertainer.



Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement, with many praising Khushi’s charm and Junaid’s screen presence. The father-daughter moment featuring Boney Kapoor has been described as the highlight of the promotional video, with viewers calling it “adorable” and “heartwarming.”

With such positive buzz surrounding the trailer and title song, Loveyapa is shaping up to be a promising hit, marking another milestone in Khushi Kapoor’s rising career.