LUCKY ALI

Lucky Ali Calls Javed Akhtar 'Ugly As F**K' Over His Old Remark 'Don't Become Like Muslims', Says Sorry 'Monsters May Have Feelings Too'

Lucky Ali-Javed Akhtar Controversy: In the viral video, Javed Akhtar spoke about the epic “Yunki ye kaun bola" scene from the 1975 film Sholay.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 09:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Lucky Ali Calls Javed Akhtar 'Ugly As F**K' Over His Old Remark 'Don't Become Like Muslims', Says Sorry 'Monsters May Have Feelings Too'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After calling veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar 'ugly as f**k', singer Lucky Ali said soryr for his remark with a statement 'apologising for hurting anyone's monstrosity'. Recently, the singer hit back at Akhtar after an old video of him asking Hindus 'not to become like Muslims' went viral on social media.

Lucky Ali Slams Javed Akhtar

An upset Lucky Ali had commened on an X (formerly called Twitter) post which shared the old video of Javed Akhtar from an event where he was speaking about the freedom of speech and democracy in today's India.

Lucky Ali's comment was in response to Javed Akhtar's remarks at the event where he spoke about the the epic "Yunki ye kaun bola" scene featuring Hema Malini and Dharmendra from 1975's Sholay, which the writer co-wrote with former work partner Salim Khan.

Lucky Ali Apologises To Javed Akhtar

On Wednesday, Lucky Ali posted on X. ""What I meant was that arrogance is ugly.... it was a mistaken communique on my part.... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyone's monstrosity......."

What Javed Akhtar Said...

In the viral video, Javed Akhtar spoke about the epic “Yunki ye kaun bola" scene from the 1975 film Sholay when he said, “In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji’s murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were."

“As a matter of fact, I’m on record, I’m not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said ‘Don’t become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims’. It’s a tragedy," Akhtar added.

