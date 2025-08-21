Lucky Ali India Tour 2025: Concert Dates, Venues, Ticket Details And More

Mumbai: Singer Lucky Ali has a musical tour lined up this winter. The 'O Sanam' hitmaker is all set to kick-start his India tour from Delhi on November 2. He will also perform in Kolkata (November 22), Bengaluru (December 6), Hyderabad (December 13), and Ahmedabad (December 30).

The tour will be held under the banner "Re: Sound by Jet ALive." Tickets for Jaipur, Guwahati, Mumbai, and Pune will go live soon.

Earlier this year, in an interview with ANI, Lucky Ali, who is best known for his iconic songs like 'O Sanam', 'Safarnama', and 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', applauded the growing number of live music concerts in India, seeing them as a great platform for artists to perform and express themselves.

He said, "It's (India is) aware of all its talents. Everybody gets a space to perform and everybody gets a space to express themselves. So, in that way, India is very accepting of its artists and art."

After a hiatus of nine years from the silver screens, Lucky Ali made a comeback last year with his collaboration with 'The Local Train' for the song 'Tu Hai Kahaan' from the film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

Following his unforgettable contribution to the classic soundtrack Safarnama from the film 'Tamasha', Lucky Ali once again captivated audiences with his timeless voice, evoking nostalgia and stirring hearts.