Maa Trailer Out: Kajol’s Fierce Avatar Gives Netizens Goosebumps- “Now This Is Real Horror!”

New Delhi: Kajol Devgn’s upcoming movie Maa has stirred major buzz online with its newly released trailer. The mythological horror thriller is the latest chapter from the world of Shaitaan. In the spine-chilling trailer, Kajol is seen unleashing her fierce Kali avatar to break an ancient demonic curse haunting a village.

The trailer opens with Kajol driving her daughter along a dark road. When the daughter complains of period pain, Kajol reassures her they’ll stop soon—but suddenly, a dead body slams into the window. The two then find themselves in Chandanpur, a mysterious village where things quickly take a dark turn.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is set to release in theatres on June 27.

Kajol’s character warns her daughter not to go anywhere without permission. However, curiosity gets the better of her, and she discovers a cursed tree where evil forces are said to dwell.

Earlier, Kajol shared a new poster of the film in a joint post with Ajay Devgn, captioned:

“Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer.”

Netizens React:

Social media users were quick to praise the trailer:

“JABARDAST… Bollywood, bring more movies like this. The trailer alone gives full thrill!”

“Now this is what a real horror film looks like. Can’t wait, Queen Kajol! There’s no genre you can’t do.”

“Kajol’s acting alone is enough to make this a blockbuster.”

“Total goosebumps!” another user commented.

“The trailer is really good, and since it looks 100% original, this film will be a big hit. Glad Bollywood is trying new things.”

Maa also features Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Backed by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, it is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with Kumar Mangat Pathak as co-producer. The film’s music is composed by Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.