‘Maamla legal hai’ season 2: Kusha Kapila joins Ravi Kishan’s courtroom comedy as Naina Arora

New Delhi: The trailer of the popular legal comedy Maamla Legal Hai has finally made its debut.

While the first season became an instant hit among fans, the upcoming installment is set to amplify the madness with a fresh face joining the ensemble cast.

The show, set in the Patparganj District Court, became popular for its light-hearted take on legal cases and its group of quirky lawyers. The new season will once again follow their lives and cases inside and outside the courtroom.

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Internet favourite Kusha Kapila joins the cast this season, bringing her trademark wit to a world already brimming with eccentric personalities. As advocate Naina Arora, she becomes part of the show’s signature courtroom chaos.

Reflecting on her new role, Kusha shared, “Joining the world of Patparganj feels like finding the right bench in a crowded courtroom. Stepping in as Naina Arora allows me to be part of the madness in the most ‘legal’ way possible. Get ready, because we’re making sure you don’t stop laughing!”

About Maamla Legal Hai

The core of the series remains anchored by the charismatic Ravi Kishan, who returns as Visheshwar D. Tyagi (VD Tyagi). This season introduces a major shift in his arc. No longer content with just being a clever defence lawyer, Tyagi now aspires to prove his worth as a judge , a transition that is bound to lead to a new category of “out-of-the-box” verdicts.

Speaking about the new season, Ravi Kishan, as per a press note, said, “I can’t believe I am saying this, but I am looking forward to going to court! I can’t thank the audience enough for the love and adulation that poured in for the first season of Maamla Legal Hai. This season, Tyagi is eager to prove himself as a judge, but it’s a task easier said than done. Yahaan har maamla serious hota hai, par tareeka bilkul hatke.”

Returning to the chaotic courtrooms are Nidhi Bisht as the beloved Sujata Negi (Sujata Didi), Naila Grewal as the idealistic Ananya Shroff, and Anant V. Joshi as the sharp-tongued court manager Vishwas Pandey. The ensemble is further strengthened by several actors reprising their roles from the previous season.

The new season is scheduled to premiere on April 3, 2026.