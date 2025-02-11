Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata are celebrating 17 years of marital bliss today. To mark the occasion, Maanayata took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message and a throwback adorable candid picture with her husband, Sanjay Dutt.

In the post, Maanayata can be seen lovingly holding her husband while blowing a kiss towards him.

Alongside the picture, she shared an emotional note that captures the essence of long-lasting love. She wrote, "When you truly love a person, you love them twice!! We hurry too much when we say 'I love you' the first time. We are attracted to the way they look, the way they smell, the way they move, the way they talk. But, after a few months or years, the curtain falls off from the senses that are not so attractive anymore!"

"We are faced with the true person that they are, the generational trauma, the mood swings, the moral indifferences, the habits... sometimes it's not so pleasant anymore... But even then, if you choose to love the same person, such love... is the love of understanding... knowing... power... And when you say, I love you... this love is strength... imperishable... and forever. 'I love you' @duttsanjay my annoying bestest half," she added.

She also added the romantic song 'Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat' to her post. The couple, who married in 2008 after two years of dating, first registered their marriage in Goa and later had a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.

Together, they are the parents of twins, a son named Shahraan and a daughter named Iqra, who were born in 2010.

This marks the second marriage for Sanjay Dutt, who was previously married to Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to a brain tumor. He has a daughter, Trishala, from that union.

In addition to their personal celebration, Sanjay Dutt is currently gearing up for his professional projects. Recently, he visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar in December 2024 to seek blessings ahead of his upcoming film release.

The film, which sees him collaborating with actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar, is generating significant buzz.

The project, produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, features a stellar ensemble cast that includes R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

The movie is said to be based on true events from the history of India's Intelligence Agencies, focusing on the rise of R&AW.