Maanvi Gagroo Wishes Husband Kumar Varun On First Wedding Anniversary With Aww-dorable Video: Watch

New Delhi: Celebrating a year of love and companionship, Maanvi Gagroo took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video commemorating her first wedding anniversary with comedian Kumar Varun.

The adorable video captures precious moments of their journey together, with family and close friends such as Zakir Khan, Rahul Subramanian, and Sriti Jha sharing touching anecdotes about the couple's heartwarming relationship.

Maanvi got married to long-time beau Kumar Varun, last year, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Maanvi and Varun met through some mutual friends and fell in love. They dated for a year and then tied the knot in holy matrimony.

Maanvi has also recently acquired an official certification as a 'Yogini.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maanvi is best known for featuring in web shows `Tripling` and `Four More Shots Please`. She has also acted in films like `PK`, `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` and `Ujda Chaman` among others.