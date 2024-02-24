trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724502
MAANVI GAGROO

Maanvi Gagroo Wishes Husband Kumar Varun On First Wedding Anniversary With Aww-dorable Video: Watch

The adorable video captures precious moments of their journey together, with family and close friends such as Zakir Khan, Rahul Subramanian, and Sriti Jha sharing touching anecdotes about the couple's heartwarming relationship. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maanvi Gagroo Wishes Husband Kumar Varun On First Wedding Anniversary With Aww-dorable Video: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Celebrating a year of love and companionship, Maanvi Gagroo took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video commemorating her first wedding anniversary with comedian Kumar Varun. 

Maanvi got married to long-time beau Kumar Varun, last year, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Maanvi and Varun met through some mutual friends and fell in love. They dated for a year and then tied the knot in holy matrimony. 

Maanvi has also recently acquired an official certification as a 'Yogini.' 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maanvi is best known for featuring in web shows `Tripling` and `Four More Shots Please`. She has also acted in films like `PK`, `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` and `Ujda Chaman` among others. 

