'Made in Korea' actress Priyanka Mohan admits 'food was quite a problem while shooting in Korea'

Chennai: Actress Priyanka Arul Mohan, whose performance in director Ra. Karthik's 'Made in Korea' has come in for praise from the critics, has now admitted that food was one of the two main challenges she faced while shooting for the film in Korea.

Talking exclusively to IANS, the actress, who stayed in Korea for over 40 days for the film, said, "Food was quite a problem for me because they put red meat in most dishes." When asked if she was a vegetarian, she replied, "I am mostly vegetarian but now, I take a little bit of chicken."

The other challenge, Priyanka said, was the weather, which she said was highly unpredictable. "You could have the sun shining in the morning and it would be raining by afternoon and snowing by night. So, shooting in such dynamic weather conditions was the other challenge," she said.

But despite the challenges, Priyanka said she enjoyed working on the film and with the Korean actors so much that she started having withdrawal symptoms once the film got over.

"This was my first ever International collaboration and the Korean artistes are all very very down to earth. They kind of rehearse well before they go for the actual take. We don't sit for readings. The Korean actor who plays the granny in the film was very enthusiastic. I bonded so well with all of them that I had withdrawal symptoms, after I completed shooting for the film and returned home," she said.

“The story revolves around a girl from a small village in Tamil Nadu who hasn’t seen the world beyond her horizon. While playing this character Shenba, I felt like I was experiencing Korea through her journey. This was possible because of Karthik sir’s guidance and the way the entire crew made me feel comfortable. One word that I learnt and brought back home is ‘Kamsahamnida’, which means ‘Thank you’. Every day after the shoot, everyone in the crew would bow and say those words,” she recalled.

For the unaware, producer Sreenidhi Sagar of Rise East Entertainment and director Ra. Karthik, the duo known for the breezy feel-good film 'Nitham Oru Vaanam', have collaborated once again for 'Made in Korea'. The film, featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role, will premiere directly on the OTT platform Netflix on March 12.