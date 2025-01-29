Madhavan Warned His Teenager Son Vedaant About His Privilege; Asked Him To Not Be Fancy Free Like His Other Friends

Mumbai: R. Madhavan, known for his simple lifestyle and love for organic living, has instilled the same values in his son, Vedaant Madhavan. Unlike many star kids frequently spotted by paparazzi, Vedaant leads a disciplined life, focusing on his swimming career rather than the glamour of Bollywood.

In an interview with Miss Malini, Madhavan shared how he made his son aware of the privileges and responsibilities that come with being a celebrity kid. “It feels really proud when common people say they love my work but are even prouder of Vedaant,” he said. However, he also reminded his son, “Your life, unfortunately or fortunately, is going to be privileged because you’re my son.”

The actor also warned Vedaant about the scrutiny that comes with fame. “You can’t be seen with your shirt off and sleeping in any bed because one photograph of you in that kind of a pose is national news. You can’t afford to be as footloose and fancy-free as the rest of your friends. You carry the burden of being recognized and being a role model.”

Vedaant has carved a name for himself in sports, winning multiple medals in international swimming competitions, including five golds at the Malaysian Open, a gold and silver at the Danish Open, and a bronze at the Latvian and Thailand Open. He also secured a fifth-place finish at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Madhavan’s guidance ensures that Vedaant remains grounded despite his achievements, proving that discipline and humility are key to handling fame.