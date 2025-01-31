Mumbai: Actor R. Madhavan, beloved for his roles in films like Tanu Weds Manu and Vikram Vedha, recently shared an amusing story about the viral shirtless selfie he posted years ago and the reaction it got from his wife, Sarita.

In an interview with Miss Malini, Madhavan revealed that the photo wasn’t intended for the public eye. The selfie came about after Sarita asked him if he had lost weight, to which he humorously responded, “No, no, I’m shooting for Vikram Vedha.” To prove his point, Madhavan snapped a shirtless picture from his window and sent it to her, jokingly saying, “Patla ho gaya hu bhai.”

Though the selfie was meant for Sarita’s eyes only, Madhavan admitted that he was pleased with how he looked and decided to post it on Twitter. At the time, the concept of something “going viral” was still a relatively new phenomenon. When Madhavan later learned his photo had exploded online, he was caught off guard. “Everyone was telling me, ‘Yeh toh viral ho gaya!’ and I didn’t even know what viral meant back then,” he laughed.

However, Sarita wasn’t quite as thrilled with her husband’s newfound social media fame. Madhavan recalled her playful but stern reaction: “My wife said, ‘Now behave your age! Yeh kya kar raha hai, aise nanga photo-voto daal ke?’”

While Madhavan’s shirtless selfie brought him internet fame, it was Sarita’s grounded response that reminded him of the importance of balancing humour and maturity. It’s a classic case of the modern age colliding with the traditional—Madhavan’s viral moment met with Sarita’s call to “behave your age”.