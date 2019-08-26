Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in a shimmering rose-red saree—Pic proof

New Delhi: B-Towner beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene is these days busy judging dance-based reality show 'Dance Deewane'. The gorgeous actress, who has an ocean of fan following recently turned heads wearing a shimmering rose-red saree.

She shared her look on social media and her fans couldn't be happier. Her timeline was filled with positive comments from followers who adore her. In the caption, she wrote a French phrase: “La vie en rose”

Her picture has garnered around 106,864 likes on Instagram as of now.

She also shared a quote by popular Hollywood actress and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn, “There’s a shade of red for every woman”- Audrey Hepburn.”

Recently, the auspicious festival of Janmashtami and Dahi Handi was celebrated on 'Dance Deewane' and Madhuri looked beautiful in her rose-red shimmering saree. The contestants paid tribute to Lord Krishna and grooved to popular tracks.

Madhuri judges the show along with director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia respectively.