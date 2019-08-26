close

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in a shimmering rose-red saree—Pic proof

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Towner beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene is these days busy judging dance-based reality show 'Dance Deewane'. The gorgeous actress, who has an ocean of fan following recently turned heads wearing a shimmering rose-red saree.

La vie en rose

Smile big and laugh often

Her picture has garnered around 106,864 likes on Instagram as of now.

“There’s a shade of red for every woman”- Audrey Hepburn

Recently, the auspicious festival of Janmashtami and Dahi Handi was celebrated on 'Dance Deewane' and Madhuri looked beautiful in her rose-red shimmering saree. The contestants paid tribute to Lord Krishna and grooved to popular tracks.

Madhuri judges the show along with director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia respectively.

 

 

 

