/Madhuri Dixit seeks Bappa’s blessings with husband Dr Shriram Nene at Siddhivinayak Temple

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit was recently spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. In the videos circulating online, the lovely couple can be seen smiling as they return after seeking Bappa’s blessings together The actress can be seen beaming as she posed for pics.
For the occasion Madhuri donned a gorgeous white and grey striped salwar suit. She paired that with a bright-yellow chunni. Madhuri completed her look with chunky kada, watch, goggles, and wavy hair. Her hubby on the other hand, contrasted her bright ensemble with a jet-black plain kurta paired with white pants. Have a look at the video here:
Talking about her work front, Madhuri Dixit is all set to take over the hot seat as the host of the Marathi edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled as ‘Kon Honaar Crorepati.’ According to credible sources close to the development, Madhuri has been roped in to host the Marathi adaptation of the iconic quiz-based reality show, marking her first-ever association with the Kaun Banega Crorepati franchise as a host.
A source informed IANS, "Madhuri Dixit has been finalised as the host of KBC Marathi. The promo shoot has already been completed and the first official promo introducing her as the host will be unveiled during the premiere of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 18 on August 10, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan." The source further added that the makers zeroed in on Madhuri owing to her immense popularity among Marathi audiences.
Being a Maharashtrian herself, the ‘Dhak Dhak girl’ enjoys a deep emotional connect with viewers across the state and has consistently championed Marathi culture throughout her career.
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