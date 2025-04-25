New Delhi: Dr Shriram Nene, a Cardiaothoracic surgeon and a healthcare innovator got married to Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit back in 1999 and the duo are avid social media enthusiasts. Nene recently in his in interview with INKTalks, reflected upon his massive weight loss journey.

He shared how by making simple lifestyle changes, he could achieve his goal and is still on the path to keep going.

Dr Shriram Nene's LOST 18 Kgs...

Dr Nene revealed that the process began in February, when during his regular body checkups, he found out that all the numbers were up. "They asked me how you're going to lead if you can't follow. I changed it around…about 9 or 10 months ago, I switched it up. I went vegan; I stopped drinking. I was able to redefine many of the lifestyle diseases. My dad has been a diabetic for 55 years, and we were able to take him off meds. He was 81 when we started that experiment; he is 86 now and doing very well," he said.

The lifestyle changes worked well on his father and that's when Dr Nene too took the plunge. "I did it. Along the way, we dropped 18 kilos. We went down to 16 percent body fat…So far, we have been pretty successful. Our goal is that by my next birthday, I am trying to get down to 12 to 15 percent body fat, as I am shooting for a magazine," he revealed.

Born in London, Dr Shriram Nene got married to Madhuri Dixit in 1999 and the couple has 2 sons together. His official website introduces him as Cardio, Thoracic and Vascular surgeon, healthcare innovator, tech innovator, producer and storyteller. He regularly shares videos on his YouTube channel.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice by an expert.)