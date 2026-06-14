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  • /Maha govt orders cyber probe into Pranit More’s online content amid escalating Rs 370 Biryani controversy

Maha govt orders cyber probe into Pranit More’s online content amid escalating Rs 370 Biryani controversy

The Maharashtra government has directed Maharashtra Cyber Police to conduct a detailed investigation into comedian Pranit More’s videos and digital content as the controversy surrounding the viral "Rs 370 Biryani" clip continues to grow.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Maha govt orders cyber probe into Pranit More’s online content amid escalating Rs 370 Biryani controversy
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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