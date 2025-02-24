Advertisement
MAHA SHIVRATRI 2025

Maha Shivratri 2025: Akshay Kumar Opens Up On 'Mahakal Chalo' Song With Palash Sen and Vikram Montrose

Akshay Kumar Delves Into Singing and Shooting 'Mahakal Chalo': It brought me closer to my faith

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maha Shivratri 2025: Akshay Kumar Opens Up On 'Mahakal Chalo' Song With Palash Sen and Vikram Montrose Pic Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently treated the audiences with 'Mahakal Chalo' - a devotional track on Lord Shiva. The actor joined forces with Palash Sen and Vikram Montrose to create 'Mahakal Chalo'. As the song is receiving positive reception from the listeners, Akshay Kumar delved into the insights of singing and shooting the song with Palash Sen and Vikram Montrose. Additionally, he also revealed the reason behind creating upbeat devotional songs.

"Some connections are beyond words, beyond time. Last year, it was ‘Shambhu,’ and now, ‘Mahakal Chalo’—both of these journeys brought me closer to my faith. That's all I wish to do for others, I want to make songs that bring people closer to their calling, to help make them feel like they can face the day ahead," shares Akshay Kumar.

He adds, "Every moment spent creating this with Palash Sen and Vikram Montrose has been filled with faith and devotion. Singing for Mahadev is a reminder that He chooses the moments, and we simply surrender."

Meanwhile, 'Mahakal Chalo' is a spiritual track fused with upbeat music that connects listeners across ages, especially the Gen-Z. The song carries the roaring aura of Lord Shiva, and the whole energy of the track is amplified by Akshay Kumar's vocals, making it one of the most promising tracks to take over the listeners.

