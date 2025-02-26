Maha Shivratri 2025: Ektaa Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Memory Of Surrendering To Lord Shiva - WATCH

Popular television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor shared a video of herself performing a puja with Shivling on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. In the video, Ektaa is seen wearing a traditional saree as she offers her prayers with immense devotion.

Along with the video, Ekta wrote a touching message, reflecting on the significance of the moment. “Wearing a saree a few years ago for MAHAKAALESHWAR!! Aum NAMHA SHIVAY! The ultimate surrender!" she captioned the post.

She further added, “This song had just released and I wanted to get blessings for it from MAHAKAAL!” Ektaa also added Amit Trivedi’s popular devotional song “Jaikal Mahakal” from Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film ‘Goodbye’ to her video.

Take A Look At The Video:

Notably, several television actors have taken to social media to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. 'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly shared her photos wherein she was seen posing with a Shivling, deeply immersed in devotion.

For the caption, Ganguly wrote, “Om Namah Parvatipatiya Har Har Mahadev: Best wishes and love to all of you and your family and loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri May Lord Bholenath's blessings always be with you. Happy Shivratri @directorskutproduction thank you for giving me the opportunity to do this beautiful pooja.”

Mohit Raina, who is widely known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the popular TV show “Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev,” posted pictures of his celebration at home. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Happy MahaShivratri to everyone . Love peace wisdom joy is what you should aim for . Herath poshte.”

The 'Maryada' fame Riddhi Dogra also dropped a video where she could be seen performing a puja and captioned the post, “Happy Maha Shivratri My life is your walk. Each and every movement, blessings, abundance, lessons, strength, joy, success, hardships - everything is you. And when everything is you. There is no I’m free. Free to play along this wonderful dance called LIFE.”