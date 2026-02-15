Maha Shivratri 2026: Raashii Khanna offers soulful tribute to Lord - WATCH

New Delhi: Maha Shivratri, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, will be observed on February 15, 2026, with immense devotion and spiritual fervour across India. Temples are expected to resonate with the powerful chant of “Om Namah Shivaya” as devotees gather to offer special prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The festival falls on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. This holy night symbolises Lord Shiva’s cosmic Tandava, representing destruction, transformation, and renewal, and is regarded as a time for spiritual awakening, introspection, and divine blessings.

Raashii Khanna’s Devotional Tribute to Lord Shiva

Marking the auspicious occasion, Raashii Khanna offered a heartfelt musical tribute to Lord Shiva, surprising fans with her soulful rendition of “Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi.”

Sharing the devotional bhajan on social media, she penned a heartfelt note, “On this divine day, I offer Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi as my prayer to Mahadev, sung from a place of faith, surrender, and gratitude. A dream close to my heart, I share it with you as an offering, with the hope that it brings calm, strength, and blessings. Har Har Mahadev.”

A Flourishing Professional Journey

Even as she marks Maha Shivratri with this spiritual offering, Raashii Khanna’s professional journey continues to scale new heights. She will next be seen in an untitled project alongside Akshay Kumar and in Ustaad Bhagat Singh opposite Pawan Kalyan.

She is also part of Farzi Season 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, Talakhon Mein Ek alongside Vikrant Massey, and the thriller Bridge co-starring R. Madhavan.