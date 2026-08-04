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'Mahabharat' and 'Ghajini' actor Pradeep Rawat passes away; industry mourns loss

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, celebrated for his iconic roles in Ghajini, Lagaan, and B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, has passed away at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
'Mahabharat' and 'Ghajini' actor Pradeep Rawat passes away; industry mourns loss
Image Credit: Instagram/IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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