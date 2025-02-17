Mahabharata Actor Saurav Gurjar Openly Threatens Ranveer Allahbadia; ‘No One Can Save Him From Me’

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, recently opened up about feeling unsafe after receiving threats following his controversial joke about parents on India’s Got Latent. The backlash against him has intensified, with Mahabharata actor Saurav Gurjar now openly threatening him.

Saurav Gurjar, who played the role of Bheem in Mahabharata, took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a strong statement condemning Ranveer’s remarks. In a video, Gurjar expressed his anger, stating that Ranveer should not be forgiven for his words on the reality show.

“Whatever he did on the show, he cannot be forgiven for that. If we do not take action against him for his behaviour, then more people like him will say similar things. People like him have crossed all limits. We should take legal action against such individuals who are spoiling our society and religion by making such statements so that the next generation can be saved. Freedom of speech doesn’t mean that you can say anything.”



While emphasizing legal action, Gurjar also issued a direct and chilling warning to Ranveer Allahbadia, making it clear that he would personally confront him if they ever crossed paths in Mumbai. “I don’t want to use foul language. But if I meet him anywhere in Mumbai… no one, including his security, can save him from me for what he said on the show.”



Earlier, Ranveer had shared his distress over the backlash and threats he and his family have been facing. In a statement, he mentioned that his safety has been compromised, and he is worried about his family’s well-being due to the threats stemming from his comments.

The controversy has divided opinions on social media. While some believe that Ranveer’s comments were inappropriate and offensive, others argue that freedom of speech should not be met with threats of violence.