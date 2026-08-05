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Mahabharat's Dronacharya Surendra Pal Singh pays emotional tribute to Ashwatthama actor Pradeep Rawat

Veteran actor Surendra Pal Singh paid an emotional tribute to his Mahabharat co-star Pradeep Rawat following the latter's demise at the age of 74. Remembering Rawat's portrayal of Ashwatthama, Surendra said his powerful performance would live on forever.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
Mahabharat's Dronacharya Surendra Pal Singh pays emotional tribute to Ashwatthama actor Pradeep Rawat
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Mahabharat's Dronacharya Surendra Pal Singh pays emotional tribute to Ashwatthama actor Pradeep Rawat
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