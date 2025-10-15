New Delhi: Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who is best known for playing the character of Karna in BR Chopra's epic mythological show 'Mahabharata' lost his battle to cancer. He breathed his last on Wednesday. He was 68.

Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed the news of Pankaj Dheer’s death. A statement from CINTAA read: “With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.”

ALSO READ: Trending: Mahabharat's 'Karna' aka Pankaj Dheer shares trivia about epic show

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pankaj Dheer's Career Graph

Besides Mahabharat, he also played a prominent role in superhit TV show Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug and Badho Bahu among others. He acted in many Hindi films including Sadak, Soldier and Baadshah.

He played the lead role in debut episode of Dastak - a TV series, followed by Zee Horror Show (1993), along with Archana Puran Singh. He also played the lead in Kanoon, a TV series based on court-room dramas.

In 2006 Pankaj Dheer established a shooting studio, Visage Studioz along with his brother Satluj Dheer at Jogeshwari, Mumbai. In 2010, he opened Abbhinnay Acting Academy in Mumbai, with actor Gufi Paintal as the faculty head.

Pankaj Dheer's Personal Life

Pankaj was married to Anita Dheer and together they have two children. His son, Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor is married to TV star Kratika Sengar. He has acted in movies including Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar, and Sooryavanshi.

Pankaj Dheer's last show was Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024) and he was also a part of 2019 web series Poison.