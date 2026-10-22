Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar extended birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Taking to X, the ‘Airlift’ actor shared a heartfelt message for Shah, praising him for putting the nation first. Akshay wrote in Hindi, “Janmadin ki anek shubhkamnaein @AmitShah ji. Aapne hamesha desh ko sabse aage rakha hai. Mahadev ki kripa aap par bani rahe… aapka swasthya hamesha achha rahe aur sankalp hamesha sachcha rahe. Jai Mahakal. (Heartfelt birthday wishes to you, @AmitShah ji. You have always kept the nation first and foremost. May Mahadev's blessings always be upon you… may your health always remain good and your resolve always remain true. Jai Mahakal.)