Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Mahadev's blessings upon you: Akshay Kumar wishes Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 62nd birthday

Mahadev's blessings upon you: Akshay Kumar wishes Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 62nd birthday

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt birthday post on X for Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 62nd birthday, praising his "nation-first" dedication and invoking Mahadev’s blessings for his health and resolve.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Mahadev's blessings upon you: Akshay Kumar wishes Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 62nd birthday

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mahadev's blessings upon you: Akshay Kumar wishes Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 62nd birthday
2
3
4
5