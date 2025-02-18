Mahakal Chalo: Akshay Kumar, Palash Sen Pay Tribute To Mahadev Ahead of Maha Shivratri 2025 - Watch Video

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar along with famous singer Palash Sen have released a new track titled 'Mahakal Chalo' - a divine tribute to Lord Shiva. The actor has kept the song at its raw and authentic best, while deeply devotional, the track blends traditional sounds with energetic beats, making it resonate with listeners across generations, including Gen-Z.

Mahakal Chalo Song

Released ahead of Maha Shivratri, Mahakal Chalo is the perfect anthem to celebrate the occasion. With strong visuals, the song transports listeners to a realm of devotion, encouraging them to connect with their spirituality. The powerful and engaging visuals in the video further enhance the song’s impact, offering a captivating experience for the audience.

The song is sung by Akshay Kumar, Palash Sen and Vikram Montrose.

The lyrics, penned by Shekhar Astitwa, paired with Vikram Montrose’s powerful composition, create an uplifting experience that leaves a lasting impact. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s look in Mahakal Chalo is nothing short of extraordinary as he immerses himself into Mahadev’s energy to radiate strength and devotion.

In 2024, he came out with Shambhu, a devotional track dedicated to Mahadev. Now, with Mahakal Chalo, Akshay Kumar once again presents a grand fusion of music and visuals, expressing his unwavering devotion to Mahadev. The track has been released across musical platforms and it promises to evoke a sense of spirituality among its listeners.