Mahakumbh 2025: Suniel Shetty Urges All To Join Dharma Sansad By Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj

Prayagraj: Indian cine actor Suniel Shetty on Monday appealed to Hindus to attend the Dharma Sansad, organised by spiritual leader and Bhagwat Katha orator Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

In a self-made video, Shetty stated that the main aim of the Sansad is to push for a Sanatana board responsible for the protection of Hindu temples, 'gurukuls,' and 'gaushalas'.

"A historic moment awaits at Prayagraj Mahakumbh; crores will unite in devotion to the Sanatana Dharma on January 27 under the guidance of... a movement to establish the Sanatan Board," the actor said.

"This is to protect our temples, gurukuls and gaushalas, so let's come together in devotion and commitment; join us at 'Shanti Seva Shivir Prayagraj,'" he added.

BJP MP Hema Malini also said that Dharam Sansad is being organized under Devaki Nanadan Thakur ji to discuss the formation of the Sanatana Board and protection of Sanatana Dharm.

"It is a matter of good fortune for all Sanatanis that Mahakumnh is taking place after 144 years in Prayagraj. On 27th January, Dharam Sansad is being organized there under Devaki Nanadan Thakur ji to discuss the formation of the Sanatana Board and protection of Sanatana Dharm," the BJP MP said.

A Dharma Sansad, organised by spiritual leader and Bhagwat Katha orator Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, will be convened on Monday at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. One of the key objectives of the Sansad is the establishment of a Sanatana Board.

"We all want the Sanatana Board to be constituted. We are placing a proposal before the government. All Dharmacharyas want the welfare of Sanatana and temples to remain secure—for this Dharma Sansad is about to begin. I am going to see the preparation for the same. People are arriving here in large numbers," Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj told ANI.

The event will be attended by many saints, Gurus, and Sanatana leaders.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Nimbarkacharya ShriJi Maharaj, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das Ji Maharaj Satua Baba Ji, Jagatguru Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Vidya Bhaskar Ji Maharaj, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Didi Maa Ritambhara Ji, Rajendra Das Ji Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Ji Maharaj, and Acharya Sabha Coordinator Swami Paramatmanand Giri Ji Maharaj will attend the Dharam Sansad.

Earlier in a video posted on X, Devkinandan ThakurJi Maharaj appealed to Hindus to join the Sasad on Monday.

"Keep your demands in front of the government about the Sanatana board... Why is this injustice to us? I am praying in front of you and in front of Modiji and Yogi ji as well. Sanatana people need Dakshina for this Kumbh and that will be the Sanatana Board," he said.

In a post on X, Devkinandan ThakurJi Maharaj called for the coming together of Hindus to raise the demand for the establishment of a Sanatana Board with strength.

"The Sanatana Dharma Parliament, which is going to be held on January 27th during the Mahakumbh, is like a religious yajna. Let us all come together and raise the demand for the establishment of a Sanatana Board with strength," he said in a post on X.

Monday's meeting of the Dharam Sansad is expected to lay the groundwork for the constitution draft of the Sanatana Board. (ANI)