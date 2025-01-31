Mahakumbh: Poonam Pandey Takes Shahi Snan At Triveni Sangam; Netizens Say 'Ganga Ko Gandha Kar Diya'

Mumbai: Model and actress Poonam Pandey, known for her bold persona and controversial statements, was recently spotted taking a Shahi Snan at the sacred Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025. Her presence at the religious gathering took social media by storm, with netizens flooding the internet with reactions, some amused, some critical.

Poonam, who has often been in the headlines for her bold photoshoots and statements, surprised many when she participated in the Shahi Snan (royal bath), a highly revered ritual performed by saints, seers, and devotees during the Mahakumbh. Dressed in a traditional outfit, the actress was seen offering prayers before taking a dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Videos and pictures of Poonam’s Shahi Snan quickly went viral, with social media users posting a mix of reactions. While some lauded her for embracing spirituality, others trolled her, questioning her sudden inclination toward religion.

As soon as Poonam Pandey’s Shahi Snan visuals surfaced online, netizens had a field day. Comments ranged from admiration for her participation in the sacred ritual to outright trolling. Some users questioned her intentions, while others made lighthearted jokes. One user said, " Paap dhul gaye, ya Ganga ko hi gandha kar dia". Another user said, "Is Baar Sab Paapiyon ke paap dhul gaye".

The Shahi Snan is one of the most significant rituals of the Mahakumbh, where devotees and saints take a dip in the holy waters, believing it cleanses them of sins and grants spiritual liberation. The tradition holds deep religious and cultural importance in Hinduism, with millions of pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh every 12 years.

Poonam Pandey’s participation in the Shahi Snan at Triveni Sangam has undoubtedly created a buzz. Whether it’s viewed as a spiritual awakening or just another publicity stunt, one thing is certain—her presence at the Mahakumbh has added a new dimension to the ongoing event.