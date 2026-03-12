Mahakumbh’s Monalisa's uncle alleges that she has been brainwashed into marrying Muslim man

Mumbai: The Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa Bhosle’s uncle Vijay Bhosle has alleged that she has been trapped by her in-laws Kerala.

He said that inter-faith marriage is simply unacceptable in their family, and they do not appreciate the step taken by Monalisa.

Talking to IANS, he said, “In our caste and society, we don’t appreciate this. Look, we are not very literate people, but the people of Kerala, what they did was very wrong. Our daughter herself went viral after Kumbh Mela. What did these people do? They provoked her by saying, ‘In your hometown, no one teaches acting. So, do one thing, come to Kerala, we will make her study well, give her good acting, make Reels with her’. They told this to her father”.

He further mentioned, “As soon as people called her, she thought that she will learn some acting, she will do something or the other. Our daughter is very innocent. People there trapped her. After trapping her, they took her around for 4-5 days, took her to a good place, showed her good locations in her area. So, we called my brother, we went there suddenly, my mother was unwell, and they were asked to come home. They kept their luggage in the car, and the driver did not go to the airport, but they entered the police station. Meanwhile, that man went and said something, I do not understand their language, so they went to the police station, he went to the police station”.

He shared that the cops said that Monalisa does not want to go with them. He said, “The police officer said that Monalisa is 18 years old, and your daughter does not want to come with you, you go, you go with the ticket”.

The wedding of Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan became a widely discussed event after the couple tied the knot on March 11, 2026 at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Monalisa, who gained nationwide attention during the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela after videos of her selling rudraksha garlands went viral, had been in a relationship with Farman for about six months before the marriage.