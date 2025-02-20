Mahakumbh's Monalisa's Bold Transformation In A Tube Bodycon Dress Goes Viral - Watch Is This Real Or Fake?
Monalisa became a sensation after a content creator shared a video of her selling Rudrashka Malas during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.
New Delhi: Remember Monalisa, who got instant fame from Mahakumbh? Well, she surely is trending on social media. After bagging a movie, and attending some events, now fan pages are made on her name and many have thronged social media to even follow them. However, looks like with fame comes a baggage of trouble as well. A new video is doing the rounds on the internet which shows a Monalisa-like girl posing for a shooting and looks like she got a massive transformation. But is this real?
Mahakumbh's Monalisa's Bold Transformation
The video shows in a bold yellow tube bodycon and confidently posing for the clicks. It went viral on social media with many claiming it to be Mahakumbh's Monalisa in her new-found avatar. However, turns out its not Monalisa but has been made using Deepfake.
The video originally has actress Wamiqa Gabbi and it has been altered using face swap technology.
Do check the real Wamiqa photoshoot below:
Monalisa's Movie Debut
The 16-year-old flower-selling girl has been offered a Hindi movie by filmmaker Sanoj Mishra. He took to his Instagram handle and announced that he would feature Monalisa in his movie - ‘The Diary of Manipur’.
As several reports suggested, upset with the unwanted attention she got at the Mahakumbh Mela, Monalisa and her family returned to their home in Maheshwar, Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh.
Viral Monalisa At Mahakumbh
The dusky-eyed beauty had been selling flowers at the Kila Ghat along the Narmada River for a long time, reportedly. Monalisa became a sensation after a content creator shared a video of her selling Rudrashka Malas during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.
