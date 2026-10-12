/Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis mourns the loss of veteran Lavani artiste and actress Madhu Kambikar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran Marathi actress and Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar, who passed away at the age of 73. He paid tribute to the artiste for preserving Maharashtra’s folk art traditions through her performances in theatre and cinema. In a condolence message, the CM wrote, "The news of the demise of veteran actress Madhu Kambikar is deeply saddening. She played several significant roles in films, folk theatre, professional theatre and television serials. Her performances in films such as Hech Majha Maher, Raghumaena, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela, Deool and Yeu Ka Gharat will remain etched in the memories of audiences.”