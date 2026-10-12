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  • /Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis mourns the loss of veteran Lavani artiste and actress Madhu Kambikar

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis mourns the loss of veteran Lavani artiste and actress Madhu Kambikar

CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to the artiste for preserving Maharashtra’s folk art traditions through her performances in theatre and cinema.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis mourns the loss of veteran Lavani artiste and actress Madhu Kambikar

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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