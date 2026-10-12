/Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis mourns the loss of veteran Lavani artiste and actress Madhu Kambikar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran Marathi actress and Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar, who passed away at the age of 73. He paid tribute to the artiste for preserving Maharashtra’s folk art traditions through her performances in theatre and cinema. In a condolence message, the CM wrote, "The news of the demise of veteran actress Madhu Kambikar is deeply saddening. She played several significant roles in films, folk theatre, professional theatre and television serials. Her performances in films such as Hech Majha Maher, Raghumaena, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela, Deool and Yeu Ka Gharat will remain etched in the memories of audiences.”
ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री मधू कांबीकर जी यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अतिशय दुःखद आहे. चित्रपट, लोकनाट्य, व्यावसायिक रंगभूमी आणि दूरदर्शन मालिकांमध्ये त्यांनी अनेक महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका साकारल्या होत्या. ‘हेच माझं माहेर’, ‘राघुमैना’, ‘एक होता विदूषक’, ‘झपाटलेला’, ‘डेबू’ आणि ‘येऊ का घरात’ यांसारख्या चित्रपटांतील त्यांच्या भूमिका प्रेक्षकांच्या चिरस्मरणात राहतील. अभिनय आणि नृत्य यांचा सुरेख मेळ साधत त्यांनी ग्रामीण जीवनाशी जोडलेल्या लोककलेला लोकप्रिय करण्यासाठी सातत्यानं प्रयत्न केले. चार दशकांहून अधिक काळ कलाक्षेत्रात सक्रिय राहून त्यांनी मराठी मनोरंजनविश्व समृद्ध केलं, त्याचं हे योगदान कायम स्मरणात राहील. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या आणि चाहत्यांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 12, 2026
It further read, “With a beautiful blend of acting and dance, she consistently worked towards popularising folk art forms rooted in rural life. Having remained active in the entertainment industry for more than four decades, she enriched Marathi entertainment, and her contribution will always be remembered. I pay my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family members and admirers. Om Shanti.”
For the uninitiated, the legend was a prominent name in Marathi cinema, theatre and folk performance, with a career spanning more than four decades.
She was known for bringing the textures of rural Maharashtrian life to the screen while remaining deeply connected to the state’s traditional performing arts.
Her notable Marathi films include Shapit, Hech Majha Maher, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela and Raghu Maina. She also worked in Hindi films, including Sutradhar, Yeshwant and Hum Dono.
Beyond acting, the actress remained associated with the preservation and promotion of Lavani. Through her performances and initiatives, she helped bring Maharashtra’s folk traditions to wider audiences.
Madhu Kambikar died in Pune on October 12 after reportedly battling a prolonged illness, at the age of 73.
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