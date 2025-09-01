Advertisement
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Nana Patekar’s Home For Ganesh Darshan

Devendra Fadnavis is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and recently visited actor Nana Patekar's home for Ganesh Darshan. 

|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 11:18 PM IST|Source: ANI
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Nana Patekar’s Home For Ganesh Darshan(Source: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday visited actor Nana Patekar's residence and had a sacred darshan of Lord Ganesha.
 
CM Devendra Fadnavis has also welcomed Lord Bappa home.
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 30 offered prayers at the residence of Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, where he paid his respects to Lord Ganesh during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.
 
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present during the visit Later, Shah, accompanied by his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, along with other family members, visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings.
 
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. 

 

