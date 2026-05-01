Maharashtra Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, and others share heartfelt messages

Mumbai: On the occasion of Maharashtra Day (May 1), several Bollywood personalities including Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal and Jaaved Jaaferi among many others shared their powerful messages honoring the spirit of the state.

Maharashtra Day 2026

Maharashtra Day marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. Known as Maharashtra Din or Kamgar Divas, this public holiday honours the Marathi-speaking state's cultural heritage, often featuring parades, traditional performances, and flag hoisting.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bollywood on celebrating Maharashtra Day

Wheel of Fortune, Host, Akshay Kumar said, “Hosting Wheel of Fortune has given me the chance to meet people from across Maharashtra, each carrying their own hopes and determination. Maharashtra has truly been my karm bhoomi, and I feel grateful for everything it has given me. As a host, I feel a responsibility to honour that through patience, respect, and sincerity. It makes me proud that the show has become a space where everyday people can step forward and be celebrated. Maharashtra Day, for me, reflects that shared spirit that keeps the state moving forward together.”

Expressing their views on celebrating the essence of Maharashtra Day, other prominent celebrities shared with us:

India’s Best Dancer Season 5, Judge, Karisma Kapoor, “Maharashtra Day is a celebration of pride, resilience, and the vibrant spirit of our culture, the rich legacy that defines us. Growing up surrounded by the energy and warmth of this beautiful state, I have always felt a deep connection to its people and traditions. Being a part of India’s Best Dancer Season 5 reminds me every day how deeply talent and passion run in this land. I feel truly honored to witness and celebrate that energy today and always. On this special day, I celebrate the spirit of dreams, determination, and the unstoppable heartbeat of Maharashtra."

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Day 2026: Date, history, theme, significance, and all you need to know

Tum Ho Naa, Host, Rajeev Khandewal, “Being part of Tum Ho Naa feels especially meaningful as it celebrates stories from across Maharashtra. This state carries a legacy of strength and vision that continues to inspire even today. When I think of that legacy, I am reminded of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, guided by the vision of Rajmata Jijabai, and carried forward by extraordinary women such as Ahilyabai Holkar and Savitribai Phule. As artists, we try in our own way to carry forward stories that reflect that strength. Maharashtra Day is a moment to honour that spirit which still lives among us.”

India’s Best Dancer Season 5, Judge, Jaaved Jaaferi, "Maharashtra Day is a beautiful reminder of the movement of ideas, art, and people who constantly push boundaries. This state has a unique way of turning passion into performance, whether on the streets or on the big stage. Over the years, Maharashtra has given me countless memories, lessons, and moments that have shaped who I am today. Being on India’s Best Dancer Season 5, I know that same fire exists in every contestant the hunger to express, to grow, and to shine, and I’m really looking forward to witnessing it unfold. That’s the magic of this place. Today, I’m celebrating not just a state, but a spirit that keeps evolving and inspiring.”

ALSO READ: Labour Day 2026: What's open and closed on May 1? Check services status across India

India’s Best Dancer Season 5, Judge, Geeta Kapur, "Maharashtra has always been my home, and I feel immense pride in being a part of this state’s rich cultural legacy. From the rhythmic grace of Lavani to the thunderous beats of the Dhol Tasha, this state’s vibrant spirit is the heartbeat of my artistry. On this Maharashtra Diwas, I bow to the land of warriors and artists that continues to motivate me every day. As we begin a new journey with India’s Best Dancer, I carry the energy of this great state in my heart. Jai Maharashtra!”

Vashikaranam Actress, Snehlata Girish Vasaikar, “Growing up in Mumbai has shaped both who I am and the artist I have become. Being part of Vashikaranam today, I carry those values with me: discipline, resilience, and a deep respect for the work. As actors, we have the responsibility to bring sincerity to every role we play. Maharashtra Day feels like a moment to pause and appreciate the culture and spirit that continue to guide us.”

Vashikaranam Actor, Manoj Kolhatkar, “Playing a police officer in Vashikaranam constantly reminds me of the real strength that exists around us. The Maharashtra Police serve with dedication every single day, often without recognition. As an actor, wearing that uniform comes with responsibility. I try to portray that honesty and commitment as sincerely as I can. Maharashtra Day is about acknowledging that spirit of service that keeps the state strong.”

Vashikaranam Actor, Milind Dastane, “Working on Vashikaranam has always been about staying honest to the story and the audience. In Maharashtra, there is a deep respect for craft and consistency, and that reflects in the way we create every day on set. As artists, our commitment is to tell stories that connect and engage truthfully. Maharashtra Day is a reminder of that collective discipline and the pride we take in the work we put out.”