हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

Maharashtra Governor, Punjab CM laud Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers amid lockdown

Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood has been arranging transport for stranded migrant labourers to ensure they can go to their native places.

Maharashtra Governor, Punjab CM laud Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers amid lockdown

Mumbai: Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has praised Bollywood star, Sonu Sood, for extending help to stranded migrant labourers, and ensuring safe travel for them.

Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu has been arranging transport for stranded migrant labourers to ensure they can go to their native places.

The governor complimented the actor on Twitter.

"Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, film star @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the office of the Governor of Maharashtra.

Sonu was humbled by the appreciation.

He replied: "Thank you so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families… Honoured."

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also lauded Sonu Sood, who was born and brought up in the state, for his charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need and this time it is our Moga boy Sonu Sood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food and transportation," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

"Good work Sonu!" he added.

Last week, Chef Vikas Khanna prepared a special dish and named it ‘Moga' after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu Sood was born, as a tribute to his efforts.

 

Tags:
Sonu SoodMigrant workerslockdownMaharashtraMumbaiBhagat Singh KoshyariCaptain Amarinder SinghPunjab CMMaharashtra GovernorCOVID-19CoronavirusPandemic
Next
Story

This was not a decision that I made lightly: Ruby Rose on her 'Batwoman' exit
  • 1,59,138Confirmed
  • 4,531Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M28S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day