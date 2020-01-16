Maharashtra Police adds '3 Idiots' zinger to warn people against triple riding, R Madhavan responds

New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan's response to Maharashtra Police's tweet warning people against triple riding is winning the internet and how. Earlier this week, Maharashtra Police tweeted a still from 2009 film '3 Idiots', featuring Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, riding a single bike without helmets. On the photo, the text reads, "Triple seat. Jaane nahi denge tujhe."

As part of Road Safety Week, Maharashtra Police borrowed a few stanzas from '3 Idiots' famous song 'All Is Well' and wrote, "Dil Jo Tera Baat Baat Pe Ghabraaye, Driver Idiot Hai, Pillion Pyaar Se Usko Samjha Le #AalIzzNotWell #RoadSafetyWeek," and tagged Madhavan in their post.

Dil Jo Tera Baat Baat Pe Ghabraaye,

Driver Idiot Hai, Pillion Pyaar Se Usko Samjha Le #AalIzzNotWell #RoadSafetyWeek @ActorMadhavan pic.twitter.com/tsHr8Izw86 — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) January 13, 2020

Madhavan responded to Maharashtra Police's tweet by sharing a picture of himself riding a bike alone wearing a helmet and wrote, "I agree WHOLE Heartedly.."

Here's what Madhavan posted:

"Now this pic is KILLER," wrote a Madhavan fan on his tweet.

'3 Idiots', based on Chetan Bhagat's bestseller 'Five Point Someone', is one of the blockbusters films of the decade. It was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film starred Kareena Kapoor opposite Aamir and was well-supported by actors like Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya and Mona Singh.