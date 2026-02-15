Mahashivratri 2026: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Chiranjeevi and other celebs celebrate with devotion and festive cheers

Mahashivratri 2026: Mahashivratri, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, will be observed on February 15, 2026, with immense devotion and spiritual fervour across India. Temples are expected to echo with the powerful chant of “Om Namah Shivaya” as devotees gather to offer special prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival marks a time for reflection, prayer, and connecting with the divine.

Celebrity Tributes on Mahashivratri

Several celebrities shared their devotion and celebrations on social media, spreading festive cheer among fans.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Raashii Khanna surprised her followers with a musical tribute, performing the soulful bhajan “Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi.” She shared on social media, “On this divine day, I offer Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi as my prayer to Mahadev, sung from a place of faith, surrender, and gratitude. A dream close to my heart, I share it with you as an offering, with the hope that it brings calm, strength, and blessings. Har Har Mahadev.”

Raveena Tandon posted pictures from her temple visits, captioned simply, “Har Har Mahadev.”

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, “If the ignorance in a person is overcome with spiritual consciousness, every person becomes Lord Shiva. Har Har Mahadev. Wishing that on this Mahashivratri, everyone turns inward and experiences the essence of Shiva…Wishing everyone a very happy Mahashivratri. Happy #Mahashivratri Om Namah Shivaya.”

మనిషిలో ఉన్న అజ్ఞానాన్ని ఆధ్యాత్మిక చైతన్యంతో అధిగమిస్తే ప్రతి మనిషి మహా శివుడే.



హర హర మహాదేవ



అలా ఈ మహాశివరాత్రి రోజు ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ అంతర్ముఖులై ఆ శివ తత్త్వాన్ని అనుభూతి చెందుతారని కోరుకుంటూ...



అందరికీ మహాశివరాత్రి శుభాకాంక్షలు.

Happy #Mahashivratri



ఓం నమః శివాయ. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 15, 2026

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared, “May the grace of Lord Shiva always remain upon us all…Om Namah Shivaya. Heartfelt wishes on Mahashivratri. Jai Mahakaal.”

भगवान शिव की कृपा हम सभी पर बनी रहे।

ॐ नमः शिवाय। महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं।

जय महाकाल pic.twitter.com/HT9hhJSd0J — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 15, 2026

Suniel Shetty uploaded a serene photo of himself dressed as a Sadhu, writing, “When the inner noise stops…Shiva appears…Har Har Mahadev…Best wishes of Mahashivratri to all.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan extended her greetings, saying, “Wish you all Mahadev's love and light…Happy Mahashivratri.”

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri commemorates the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Across India, devotees observe the festival by chanting prayers, fasting, and visiting Shiva temples. The day is considered ideal for spiritual reflection, meditation, and seeking the blessings of Mahadev.