Mahashivratri 2026: Kashish Kapoor seeks divine blessings at Trimbakeshwar temple
MAHASHIVRATRI 2026

Mahashivratri 2026: Kashish Kapoor seeks divine blessings at Trimbakeshwar temple

On Mahashivratri 2026, actress Kashish Kapoor visited the revered Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple to seek blessings, embracing the festival with devotion and serenity.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mahashivratri 2026: Kashish Kapoor seeks divine blessings at Trimbakeshwar temple(file photo)

New Delhi: Mahashivratri, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, will be observed on February 15, 2026, with immense devotion and spiritual fervour across India. The auspicious occasion is celebrated in honour of Shiva, with devotees offering prayers, observing fasts, and chanting sacred mantras through the night.

Temples across the country are expected to resonate with the powerful chant of “Om Namah Shivaya” as worshippers gather to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Parvati. The festival symbolises reflection, spiritual awakening, and a deep connection with the divine.

Kashika Kapoor Seeks Blessings at Trimbakeshwar Temple

Marking the auspicious day, actress Kashika Kapoor visited the revered Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple to seek blessings. The temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India, holds immense religious significance for devotees of Lord Shiva.

Embracing the spiritual essence of Mahashivratri, the actress appeared graceful in traditional attire, reflecting devotion and serenity during her visit.

A Moment of Faith Beyond the Spotlight

Away from the arc lights and glamour of the entertainment world, Kashika was seen deeply immersed in prayer. With folded hands and a calm expression, she presented a peaceful and heartfelt side of her personality.

The simplicity of the moment underscored themes of faith, gratitude, and inner positivity, resonating strongly with the spirit of the festival.

Celebrating Reflection and New Beginnings

The divine ambience of the temple and the sacred rituals performed on Mahashivratri created a soothing and spiritually uplifting atmosphere. The festival serves as a reminder that, beyond celebration, it is also a time for introspection and renewal.

Mahashivratri symbolises devotion and new beginnings, and moments from Kashika Kapoor’s visit beautifully captured the purity, calmness, and spiritual depth associated with this auspicious occasion.

