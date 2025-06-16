Mahavatar Narsimha Receives International Acclaim At MOSA, Belgium Premiere

New Delhi: The realms of spirituality and cinema merged in a spectacular confluence as Mahavatar Narsimha made its international debut at the prestigious Museum of Sacred Art (MOSA) in Durbuy, Belgium. The mythological animated epic, centered on the divine incarnation of Lord Vishnu as Narsimha—the formidable half-man, half-lion avatar—captivated an international audience with its profound spiritual narrative, breathtaking animation, and powerful cinematic vision.

The official handle of Mahavatar Narsimha shared the moment of triumph, stating, “International applause at MOSA, Belgium! The roar of Mahavatar Narsimha echoes beyond borders.”

Produced by Kleem Productions in association with Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha is helmed by visionary director Ashwin Kumar, and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in India’s mythological storytelling, blending spiritual depth with cinematic innovation.

Hombale Films, renowned for redefining Indian cinema with blockbusters like KGF Chapter 1 & 2, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Kantara, continues its commitment to showcasing Indian culture and narratives with global resonance. With Mahavatar Narsimha, the production house once again elevates the mythological genre, delivering a film steeped in Indian ethos with universal appeal.

Set to release on 25th July 2025, the film will be available in 3D and across five Indian languages, offering an immersive experience that bridges traditional mythology with cutting-edge animation and storytelling excellence.

With its grand international unveiling, Mahavatar Narsimha positions itself not only as a cinematic spectacle but also as a spiritual journey—ushering in a new era of Indian mythological storytelling on the global stage.