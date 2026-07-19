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Mahesh Babu on Vikram-1 reaching orbit: India is reaching for the stars

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu congratulated Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace after the successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital rocket. Calling it a proud moment, the actor said India is "reaching for the stars and delivering."

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
Mahesh Babu on Vikram-1 reaching orbit: India is reaching for the stars
Image Credit: Mahesh Babu/X

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