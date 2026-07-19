Mahesh Babu on Vikram-1 reaching orbit: India is reaching for the stars

Taking to his social media timelines soon after Vikram-1 was successfully launched, Mahesh Babu wrote, "India reaching for the stars and delivering…. So so proud of our young team at Skyroot Aerospace from Hyderabad… #Vikram1 reaching orbit on its very first mission is a testament to the brilliance and perseverance of our private space sector…!! Congratulations to @SkyrootA and every single person who poured their heart into this achievement."