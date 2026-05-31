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Mahesh Babu remembers Father Krishna on birth anniversary: 'Forever my hero'

Actor Mahesh Babu paid an emotional tribute to his late father, legendary Telugu star Ghattamaneni Krishna, on his birth anniversary, calling him “forever my hero” in a heartfelt social media post.

|Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Mahesh Babu remembers Father Krishna on birth anniversary: 'Forever my hero'(Image: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actor Mahesh Babu has paid glowing tributes to his father, late veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, on his birth anniversary, describing him "forever my hero".

"Forever my hero....Happy Birthday Nanna," Mahesh Babu wrote, sharing a picture with his father.

 
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A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

The post quickly grabbed attention, with many remembering the late legend.

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, also reacted with heart emojis.

Veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away in Hyderabad on November 15, 2022. The legendary icon suffered a cardiac arrest on November 14 and was put on a ventilator. He was 79 years old.

Krishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 for his contributions to cinema. He acted in more than 350 films and is credited with introducing many firsts to Telugu cinema, including Cinemascope, Eastmancolor, and DTS.

Also Read | Rao Bahadur release date postponed: Mahesh Babu-backed film to hit big screens on THIS date

Mahesh Babu is known for sharing deep admiration for his late father, often referring to the late Ghattamaneni Krishna as his inspiration.

On the work front for Mahesh Babu, the actor is gearing up for his next film, 'Varanasi' with SS Rajamouli.

Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'Varanasi' has already generated immense buzz among fans and industry watchers alike.

Last year, SS Rajamouli announced the title of the film and introduced the character of Mahesh Babu, who was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul in his hands.

The movie is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. 

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