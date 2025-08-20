Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Issues Stern Warning Against Fake Social Media Accounts

Mumbai: Superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has spoken out strongly against the growing number of "fake" and "spam" accounts impersonating her on social media.

Sitara, on Tuesday, took to her social media to warn her followers, friends, and well-wishers to be "cautious" of such impersonators, adding that Instagram is her "only official account" and the only place where she connects with people.

"It has come to my notice that several fake and spam accounts are being created under my name. I would like to clarify to all my friends, family, and well-wishers that I am only active on Instagram. This is my only official account and the only medium through which I connect. I am not present on any other social media platforms. Please be cautious and avoid engaging with any other accounts claiming to be me," read her Instagram post.

Take a look

Sitara has a strong presence on Instagram, where she regularly shares personal moments, family updates, and collaborations.

The star kid made her silver screen debut with the song "Penny" from her father, Mahesh Babu's film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.'

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is preparing for his highly anticipated project with director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled 'SSMB29', which will also feature Priyanka Chopra in a key role.

The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps.