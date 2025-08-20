Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948730https://zeenews.india.com/people/mahesh-babu-s-daughter-sitara-issues-stern-warning-against-fake-social-media-accounts-2948730.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
MAHESH BABU

Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Issues Stern Warning Against Fake Social Media Accounts

Sitara Ghattamaneni warns fans about fake social media accounts, clarifying Instagram as her only official platform.

|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 11:24 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Issues Stern Warning Against Fake Social Media Accounts(Image: IMDb/Instagram)

Mumbai: Superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has spoken out strongly against the growing number of "fake" and "spam" accounts impersonating her on social media.

Sitara, on Tuesday, took to her social media to warn her followers, friends, and well-wishers to be "cautious" of such impersonators, adding that Instagram is her "only official account" and the only place where she connects with people.

"It has come to my notice that several fake and spam accounts are being created under my name. I would like to clarify to all my friends, family, and well-wishers that I am only active on Instagram. This is my only official account and the only medium through which I connect. I am not present on any other social media platforms. Please be cautious and avoid engaging with any other accounts claiming to be me," read her Instagram post.

Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sitara (@sitaraghattamaneni)

Sitara has a strong presence on Instagram, where she regularly shares personal moments, family updates, and collaborations.

The star kid made her silver screen debut with the song "Penny" from her father, Mahesh Babu's film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.'

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is preparing for his highly anticipated project with director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled 'SSMB29', which will also feature Priyanka Chopra in a key role.

The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK