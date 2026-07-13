New Delhi: Pan-India superstar Mahesh Babu's nephew Siddharth Ghattamaneni recently got engaged to his long-time South Korean girlfriend, Hyein Kim, fondly called Jinny. Theirs was an intimate ceremony held in Italy with only close relatives and friends in attendance. Many of their pictures have surfaced online and fans can't get enough of it.
Siddharth Ghattamaneni is the younger son of the late Telugu actor and producer Ramesh Babu - superstar Mahesh Babu's elder brother. Siddharth's elder brother Ashok Galla has followed the family's cinematic legacy and become an actor. However, Siddharth has preferred to keep his personal life hush-hush. Siddharth is into the corporate world.
Siddharth and Jinny have been dating for quite sometime now and soon will formalise the wedding, as per reports.
Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar gave fans a glimpse into the intimate celebrations by sharing pictures from the engagement on Instagram.
Hyein Kim is an avid social media user and often shares updates about their personal life - their travel diaries and togetherness. The couple donned traditional outfits on their D- day. Siddarth wore a green silk kurta-pyjama while Jinny was seen in typical Indian wear - mustard lehenga choli.
Many congratulated the couple on social media.
Mahesh Babu's upcoming big release Varanasi by SS Rajamouli is an epic action-adventure film, which is co-written by Rajamouli, V Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi. The film stars Mahesh Babu in a dual role alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
With an estimated budget of Rs 1,400 crore, it is the most expensive Indian film ever produced.
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