Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Mahesh Babu's nephew Siddharth Ghattamaneni engaged to South Korean girlfriend Hyein Kim: Dating history, rare pics

Mahesh Babu's nephew Siddharth Ghattamaneni engaged to South Korean girlfriend Hyein Kim: Dating history, rare pics

Siddharth Ghattamaneni engaged to Korean GF Hyein Kim: Mahesh Babu's nephew has kept his personal life hush-hush.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Mahesh Babu's nephew Siddharth Ghattamaneni engaged to South Korean girlfriend Hyein Kim: Dating history, rare pics
Image Credit: Instagram/@namratashirodkar

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Avengers: Doomsday' reveals its first clear look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom mask
Avengers Doomsday6 min ago
2
AADHAAR7 min ago
3
Ind vs Eng7 min ago
4
Siddharth Ghattamaneni8 min ago
5
National Cyber Commission13 min ago