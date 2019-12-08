Mahesh Bhatt loses cool at daughter's book launch

Mumbai: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lost his cool while talking about "fitting" in the society during his daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book launch. His other daughter and actress Alia Bhatt tried to calm him down and joked that "Papa is not allowed to talk".

Shaheen has unveiled a deeply personal memoir "I've Never Been (Un)Happier" on her struggle with depression. The book launch was attended by family -- Alia, Mahesh, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt.

During the interaction with the media, Mahesh got emotional and used a loud tone while answering a question. He said: "I can't expect a young little girl to fit into this sick world where brutality is legitimised."

In a video, Soni can be seen signaling him to calm down. An uncomfortable Alia also says: "I warned you this was going to happen."

Alia later says: "Papa is not allowed to talk."

