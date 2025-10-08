Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Disturbing Childhood Incident: 'Pull Down His Pants...Want To See If You Are One Of Us...'

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is known for hi straight talks and bold statements. He recently featured on daughter Pooja Bhatt's show and in a heartfelt conversation opened up about a lot many things which he has never really spoken about.

On The Pooja Bhatt Show, Mahesh Bhatt recalled a harrowing experience when four young men attacked him on the streets of Mumbai. He said, "Suddenly, four elderly boys waylaid me. They grabbed me violently and pushed me against the wall. I panicked, and from the depths of my heart rose a cry asking the Gods to rescue me. But the Gods were indifferent; they remained silent."

He added, they said, "Pull down his pants," one of them said. I screamed, ‘Why are you doing this to me?’ They said, ‘We want to see if you are one of us. Isn’t your mother your father’s mistress?! She is a Muslim who**, and she used to dance in cheap movies. So, why is your name Mahesh?’ I was overwhelmed. Owing to profound grief, I began crying bitterly."

When Mahesh said about reporting the incident to his father, the boys said, "Tell us, where is he now? Where does he stay? In your house? Tell us the truth and we will let you go." He recalled how it was this moment when he spoke the truth, "My father does not live with us. He lives with his wife and my other mother in Andheri." He added , "The air changed, and the bearded boy eased his grip over me and signalled me to go."

Mahesh admitted this affected his relationship with his mother, Shirin Mohammad Ali. “She emotionally locked me out of her life," he said.

About Mahesh Bhatt

The 5-time National Award Winning director was born to Nanabhai Bhatt, a Gujarati Hindu Nagar Brahmin and Shirin Mohammad Ali, a Gujarati Muslim. He began his early after meeting director Raj Khosla through acquaintances and started off as assisting him. Mahesh Bhatt's directorial debut was Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain starring Kabir Bedi and Prema Narayan in 1974.

He was first married to Lorraine Bright aka Kiran Bhatt and the couple together have 2 children - a daughter Pooja Bhatt and son Rahul Bhatt. Later, he married Soni Razdan and they have two daughters together - Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.