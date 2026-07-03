Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Mahesh Bhatt reportedly announces retirement from directing, says, 'Where there is life...'

Mahesh Bhatt reportedly announces retirement from directing, says, 'Where there is life...'

Alia Bhatt's father and renowned veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has reportedly officially announced his retirement.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Mahesh Bhatt reportedly announces retirement from directing, says, 'Where there is life...'
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb/Instagram)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Cancer on the rise among young: Experts warn of these danger signs
Cancer9 min ago
2
ram temple donation theft row17 min ago
3
Cristiano Ronaldo23 min ago
4
mobility38 min ago
5
bank47 min ago