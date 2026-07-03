/Mahesh Bhatt reportedly announces retirement from directing, says, 'Where there is life...'

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has confirmed that he will not direct another feature film, marking the end of a celebrated directorial career that spanned nearly five decades and 47 films. While he remains open to producing films and theatre productions, Bhatt said he no longer wishes to return to the director’s chair, citing the changing nature of content creation in the industry.
In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Bhatt was asked if he planned to direct again. Responding with a firm "No," he said, “It is so gratifying to talk about movies so passionately.”
When asked what prompted his decision, Bhatt added, “Where there is life, there is vitality.”
Explaining his reasons further, the filmmaker expressed concern over the creative limitations directors face today.
“There is caution where things are dictated to you. And then, when you are to make content according to certain designs which have been pre-decided, then what is the role of an artiste?” he said.
Despite his reservations about the current filmmaking environment, Bhatt clarified that he does not believe Hindi cinema has entered a hopeless phase, indicating that he still sees scope for meaningful storytelling.
Mahesh Bhatt is regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most influential filmmakers, known for directing critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. After making his directorial debut in 1974, he went on to helm landmark films such as Arth (1982), Saaransh (1984), and Aashiqui (1990), many of which drew inspiration from his personal life and tackled unconventional themes.
Alongside his brother Mukesh Bhatt, he co-founded Vishesh Films, the production house behind successful franchises including Raaz, Murder, and Jism. He is also credited with introducing several actors to Bollywood, including Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, and Emraan Hashmi.
Mahesh Bhatt's younger daughter, Alia Bhatt, is among the most successful actors of her generation in Hindi cinema. Born on March 15, 1993, to Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, Alia made her acting debut with Student of the Year (2012), directed by Karan Johar.
Over the years, she has established herself as a versatile performer with acclaimed films such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has received multiple Filmfare Awards and is known for balancing commercial entertainers with performance-driven roles.
In her personal life, Alia married actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, later that year. She was recently seen in bollywood female led action-thriller, 'Alpha.'
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